WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Smoke sneaks back in

That was the view from Alki Avenue late this afternoon, as smoke from the south arrived. But the National Weather Service says it will not be anything like what we experienced earlier this month:

Smoke from California fires is making its way into Western Washington. This smoke will mainly be aloft and the air quality index is expected to remain in the good category. The skies are expected to become hazy starting this evening.

One of the newer large fires in Northern California is ravaging wine country north of San Francisco.