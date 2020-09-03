WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Holiday weekend update (+ photos!)

(Photo by James Bratsanos, this morning)

The sun, moon, and sky continue their late-summer showing off, so we’re featuring more reader photos along with this holiday-weekend weather update.

(Texted photo, moon & osprey nest)

Still no hint of rain any time soon – the sky will be clear (aside from that wildfire smoke that appears to have arrived) at least into next week.

(Photo by David Hutchinson, Wednesday’s sunset)

After the holiday, the newest “forecast discussion” observes, we might even see record highs.

(Photo by Jim Borrow, Wednesday’s sunset)

But until then, the forecast looks more or less seasonably warm, as it was this time last year. (But unlike, say, the Southwest U.S., with a heat wave that could go 20+ degrees above normal.)