WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Triangle response; stolen rollerblades; abandoned bicycle

Three notes this afternoon:

TRIANGLE POLICE RESPONSE: Thanks to the reader who sent a tip about that big police response in the alley between Link and Lien Animal Clinic a short time ago. We went over to find out what was going on; police at the scene told us they had detained a suspect they had been seeking in relation to an assault on an officer. No other details so far.

STOLEN ROLLERBLADES: Tracey emailed this report this morning:

Reporting a car prowl at 30th ave SW and Holden evening of 9/13. Hoping readers could keep an eye out for my stolen rollerblades. I imagine they will get dumped. Sunglasses and prescription glasses too.

ABANDONED BICYCLE: From Amy:

I found this ditched bike near my apartment (Alki area) this morning.

Yours? Let us know and we’ll connect you.