TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: April’s conclusion

6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Thursday, April 30, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Increasing clouds, high near 70. Sunrise was at 5:53 am; sunset will be at 8:20 pm.

(Wednesday photo by Bob Burns)

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular schedules.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Now on “summer” schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedules Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route still on a two-boat schedule with a third, unscheduled boat, until this Saturday, per WSF’s alert page. That’s also where you’ll find a summary of fare changes starting tomorrow (Friday, May 1). And note work at the Fauntleroy dock this week is now expected to continue into next week.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (25 mph speed limit):

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!