11:03 AM: Seattle Fire has sent a “water rescue response” to the Seacrest/Don Armeni area after a report of a diver possibly in trouble 50 yards offshore. First land units haven’t been able to confirm it yet. Updates to come.

11:06 AM: “No emergency, no missing diver” – this involves a boater and a net somehow mistaken for someone in trouble, per emergency radio. The dispatch is being canceled.