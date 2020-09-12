SMOKY SATURDAY: What’s ahead in West Seattle, plus your photos

(Friday sunset photo by Crystal C.)

The air-quality alert remains in effect – with wildfire smoke still lingering, “unhealthy to locally hazardous air quality conditions will persist into Saturday,” warns the National Weather Service. We have a few reminders for today, starting with what’s being affected by the smoke.

(Looking toward downtown from Jack Block Park – photo by David Hutchinson)

Seattle city parks, playfields, boat ramps, beaches, and golf courses are all closed through the weekend, as announced Friday. Also, Seattle Public Library curbside service is canceled again today – if you had an appointment, it’ll be rescheduled.

(6:15 pm Friday from Alki Avenue – photo by John Saalwaechter)

You’re advised to stay indoors as much as you can. But if you choose to go out, two local small businesses are having anniversary sales today:

(6:30 pm from Fauntlee Hills – photo by Michael Burke)

PAPER BOAT BOOKSELLERS: Celebrating anniversary #1; today, 10 percent off your book purchase. (6040 California SW)

SECOND GEAR SPORTS: Celebrating anniversary #7 with a sale through Monday. (6529 California SW)

(Luna/Anchor Park area – photo by Jan Pendergrass)

Looking for entertainment?

LIVE THEATER TONIGHT: As previewed here earlier this week, “Everyone Wants to Love Your Beating Heart,” directed by West Seattleite Kelly McMahon,is live online at 7 pm – get your ticket here.

(From Sunset Avenue – photo by Greg Snyder)

SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES: Today, 6:43 am and 7:26 pm.