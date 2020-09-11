BIZNOTE: Happy 1st anniversary, Paper Boat Booksellers!

Shop your local independent small businesses! Another one in West Seattle is celebrating an anniversary – its first:

Today, Paper Boat Booksellers in Morgan Junction marks “1 year of being your neighborhood place for new books, author events, book clubs, and reading time! Time has FLOWN by and what a year it has been – we’ve learned a lot and have met so many wonderful people in our community. Our patience has been tested more than we might have imagined, but we’ve made it out on top and into year 2 we go.”

No party this year because of the pandemic, but Paper Boat is offering an anniversary present to customers – 10 percent off book purchases on Saturday (September 12th), plus a free PBB pin. The shop is at 6040 California SW, open 11 am-5 pm Tuesdays-Sundays, but look for expanded hours starting later this month.