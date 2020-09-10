West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Second Gear Sports celebrating 7th anniversary, with a gift for you

September 10, 2020 12:01 pm
Support your local independent small businesses! In Morgan Junction, Second Gear Sports is about to celebrate its seventh anniversary with a sale intended to “bring in year #8 with a bang!” Tomorrow (Friday, September 11th) through Monday (September 14th), SGS says:

We will have TONS of deals throughout the store, including $2, $5, and $10 bins, 25-50% off anything from running shoes, baseball gear, to clothing. We usually have cake and coffee to help celebrate but this year since we aren’t able to do that, we are offering HUGE discounts in the store (more than we have ever done before) to say thank you to the community that has stood by us through everything 2020 has brought to our doors. We are also previewing a select ski selection at special pricing.

Second Gear Sports is at 6529 California SW.

