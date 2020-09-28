ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Monday 9/28 notes

6:21 AM: Welcome to Monday. It’s the 189th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK

*Delridge project: The SW Oregon closure is now set for early this Friday (October 2nd) until early the following Monday, and this time it looks like the weather will hold up. Meanwhile, here’s where crews are expected to work this week..

TRANSIT

Metro – Remember that fare collection resumes Thursday.

Water Taxi – Fares for the foot ferry also will resume Thursday.

CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s that camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.