ROAD WORK & TRAFFIC WATCH: Friday notes

6:16 AM: It’s Friday, the 172nd morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK

*Admiral Way sinkhole – The steel plate is gone, after Thursday’s work.

(Photo by Marc Milrod)

We’ll check on its status with SDOT.

*Delridge project work continues – we’ll get an update later today.

*1st Avenue S. Bridge: One more NB overnight closure for the deck-panel replacement project is planned next Wednesday night (September 16th), WSDOT tells WSB.

CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s that camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – Still reduced service and distancing, with some changes starting September 19th, and the potential return of fares on/around October 1st.

Water Taxi – Still on its “winter” schedule, with the 773 and 775 shuttles running – see the schedule here.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.