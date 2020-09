Thanks to Robin for the tip. The Westwood Village parking-lot repaving continues, section by section, and now it’s moved to the south and east, closing off the lot north of QFC. All the businesses remain open, but be patient with the detours. Part of the north-central lot remains closed, too, so you can’t get to the Post Office from the SW Barton side.

The work, which we first mentioned three weeks ago, is expected to last into late October.