About those new portable signs at Westwood Village

Thanks to Tory for the tip. Last night we noticed several portable messageboards like that one parked in a line near the Westwood Village post office; today, they’re deployed around the shopping center with news of “parking changes” and “paving projects” starting September 13th. The center has long had a permit application in for parking-lot repaving, first filed in 2018, when it was described as “pavement maintenance for the entire 50,000-square-yard asphalt surface parking lot at Westwood Village Shopping Center in West Seattle. Anticipated maintenance activities include: 50,000 square yards of asphalt overlay, edge grinding, 1,800 square feet of existing asphalt replacement down to subgrade, crack sealing, restriping, and select replacement of curbs and landscaping.” We’ll check with center management tomorrow about scope and timeline; one of the signboards indicates work is expected to last into late October.