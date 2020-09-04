FOLLOWUP: City extends Alki Point ‘Keep Moving Street’ status

(WSB photo, Beach Drive “Keep Moving Street” in May)

While the city has long since declared that most of its “Stay Healthy Streets”.- closed to vehicle through traffic – would remain that way permanently, the status of a few similar stretches dubbed “Keep Moving Streets” because of their proximity to parks remained unsettled. Late today, that changed. The Alki Point “Keep Moving Street” – Alki SW west of 63rd SW and Beach Drive SW west of 63rd [map] – has an end date of sorts, for now:

This Keep Moving Street will remain through Phase 3 of reopening in King County. We hear you asking us to consider permanent closure and sharing your associated concerns, and we’ll be reaching out over the next few months with more conversation on possible future configurations.

(If you’ve forgotten, we’re still in Phase 2.) The announcement was made in conjunction with more-firm end dates for two of the three other “Keep Moving Streets” in other parts of the city. SDOT’s post also summarizes feedback it’s received, including this regarding the Alki Point stretch:

What we heard: =A desire for permanent closure! Over 1,000 of you signed a petition to keep this Keep Moving Street open permanently

-This street was especially helpful for wheelchair users, because the sidewalks are too narrow for wheelchairs

-Concern about “privatization” of the beach by limiting car and parking access

-Concern that the Keep Moving Street limits the capacity of people who cannot walk, bike, or roll to enjoy the view by driving by

-Concern about the shifting of speeding/noise south between Mee Kwa Mooks Park and Jacobsen Drive

On this “Keep Moving Street,” SDOT says, “We’ve seen an average of 415 cars per day, with a median speed of 17.5 MPH.” It was closed to through traffic four months ago.