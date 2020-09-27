ELECTION 2020: Here’s when you’ll be able to start voting

With a little over five weeks until Election Day, there’s been so much talk about early voting, some people have asked us why they don’t have a ballot yet. King County Elections mails ballots about three weeks in advance – this time around, they are scheduled to go out on Wednesday, October 14th.

After receiving a suggestion that voting could be done earlier online, we checked with KC Elections, whose spokesperson Halei Watkins explained that it was “available for service and overseas voters starting on 9/18. Ballots for those voters are mailed out on the same date – they get extra time per state and federal law because it can take longer for their ballot to arrive to them/get back to us via international mail. The law calls for 45 days in advance for those voters and we get them out the door a day or two before that deadline.” Otherwise, Watkins continued, “For all local voters, you can access your ballot online starting on 10/14, the day regular ballots are mailed. All voters should expect to see their ballot by the 10/19 mail delivery. We saw normal mail delivery times in the Primary, with 99.96% of ballots delivered within five days, and expect to see similar delivery times in the General. We’ve also added some mail tracking features to both outbound and inbound ballots so we can have a better sense of where each individual ballot is in the mail stream.”

As for returning your ballot, the county’s drop boxes open October 15th, the day after ballots are mailed. As we’ve reported, there are now three in West Seattle – South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) in front of the central administration building, along with The Junction (SW Alaska west of California) and High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond). For some West Seattleites, the drop boxes outside the South Park (8th Ave. S. and S. Cloverdale) and White Center (1409 SW 107th) libraries might be more convenient.

However you plan to vote, take note that there are major local ballot measures to decide as well as national and state races. You can start researching via the KC Elections website – ballot-measure info is here, candidate info is here.

(Not registered to vote? There’s still time – here’s how!)