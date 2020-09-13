DEVELOPMENT: 2 South Delridge mixed-use projects get Design Review Board dates

Coming up at online meetings of the Southwest Design Review Board, 2 South Delridge projects less than a block apart:

(Sketch from 9201 Delridge meeting packet by Atelier Drome)

9201 DELRIDGE WAY SW: Four months ago, we reported on the latest changes for this site – a new developer, new architect, and new plan. The current plan, described as “a 5-story, 71-unit apartment building with retail” and no offstreet vehicle parking, will go before the SWDRB at 4 pm Thursday, October 1st. This is the Early Design Guidance phase, so discussion will focus on the “massing” (size/shape) and other basic comments. The meeting packet is already online, here; details on how to attend the meeting (and how to comment) are here.

(Rendering from 9218 18th SW draft meeting packet by Caron Architecture)

9218 18TH SW: Two weeks later – at 4 pm Thursday, October 15th – the board will get its first look at this similar-size project, described as “a 5-story, 59-unit apartment building with [~5.242 square feet of] retail” and 25 offstreet vehicle-parking spaces. We first mentioned the plan for this site six months ago. The draft meeting packet is already online. Connection information for the meeting will appear here within a few weeks.