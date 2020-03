(King County Assessor’s Office photo)

A new redevelopment proposal in South Delridge for three HALA-upzoned lots centered on 9218 18th SW [map]: It’s described in city files as a 5-story “approximately 76-unit mixed-use apartment building with ground-floor commercial and 1 level of below-grade parking for approximately 36 vehicles.” Though the address is on 18th, part of the site faces Delridge. The early-stage site plan (PDF) is by Caron Architecture.