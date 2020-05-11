DEVELOPMENT: Another change for 9201 Delridge Way SW

Another change in plan for the ex-auto-shop site at 9201 Delridge Way SW. Originally it was planned for redevelopment as a self-storage facility; then the plan changed to a mixed-use building with xx residential units. Now, city records show it’s changed again – a new developer, new architect, and new plan. The developer is now an LLC with the same ownership as STS Construction Services (WSB sponsor), whose headquarters and other recent projects are nearby; online records show the site was sold for $2.1 million in March. The new architect is Atelier Drome. The previous plan, which was about to go to the Southwest Design Review Board before public meetings were suspended in March, included 46 apartments and 3 live-work units The new early-stage site plan proposes ~67 residential units. As for public comment, the process has changed because of the pandemic but we’re continuing to watch city files.