ALSO TODAY, ONLINE: Northwest Green Home Tour, day 1

Just got word of one more online event today with West Seattle involvement: The first of two days for the Northwest Green Home Tour, all online this year. It’s continuing until 1 pm today, showcasing both new houses and remodels, and again 9 am-1 pm tomorrow. Word comes from WSB sponsor West Seattle Realty, which is presenting one of today’s “stops,” the Tsuga Townhome project. Ticket options (including a free pass for the hours the tour is “live”) are here.