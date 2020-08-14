YOU CAN HELP: Got some time to spare on Sundays?

(WSB photo from May)

If you’re going to the West Seattle Farmers’ Market on Sundays anyway – the nonprofit that operates it is calling again for volunteers:

Volunteer opportunity to support local farms and food access! The West Seattle Farmers Market is looking for volunteers to help on market days with social distancing protocols and logistics, helping to keep our beloved farmers market running smoothly and safely for all. If you’d like to be a friendly, knowledgeable (masked) face inside the market, please fill out our volunteer application form! Of course, we’ll make sure you have time to shop too!

If you’re new – the market is open 10 am-2 pm Sundays in The Junction, on California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska.