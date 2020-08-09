WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Donation drive, online church services, more…

We begin with road-work reminders:

(Saturday work on Delridge Way, photographed by Jonathan Vogel)

CLOSURES & MORE: SW Genesee between 25th and Delridge is scheduled to remain closed all day … so is westbound SW Alaska between California and 44th … you might encounter crews elsewhere per this SDOT alert (thanks to the texter who sent word of the Saturday work at 16th/Holden) … Tonight, 10 pm-5 am, deck-replacement work is again scheduled to close the 1st Avenue South Bridge’s northbound side. (The West Seattle low bridge is open to all 9 pm-5 am, so that’s your alternative.)

Now, our weekly list of online church services:

ADMIRAL UCC: Today’s worship video is viewable here.

ALKI UCC: 10 am online service via Zoom – info and link on church’s home page.

ALL SOULS SEATTLE (WSB sponsor): Online worship will be viewable here.

BETHANY COMMUNITY CHURCH: Livestreaming for West Seattle here at 9:30 am.

CALVARY CHAPEL: Today’s service is here, plus 6 pm all-church prayer and 7 pm evening worship (info on home page, as well as word that in-person services have resumed too).

THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS: West Seattle Ward has Sunday services via Zoom at 10 am, one hour long, all welcome. They last an hour. Here’s the link.

EASTRIDGE CHURCH: Livestreaming here at 9 am and 11 am.

FAUNTLEROY UCC: Service at 10 am on the church’s YouTube channel.

FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH OF WEST SEATTLE: Today’s online liturgy is here.

GRACE CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 10:30 am.

HALLOWS CHURCH: Streaming at 10 am via the church’s YouTube channel.

HOPE LUTHERAN: Today’s worship service and children’s story are viewable here.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming at 10 am, here. (In-person Saturday Masses have been added – registration required.)

PEACE LUTHERAN: Livestreaming at 10:30 am on YouTube.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH: Viewable on YouTube: All-Ages Sunday School at 10 am, Morning Prayer at 10:15 am (here’s today’s bulletin), Kids’ Club at 11:30 am.

TIBBETTS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH (WSB sponsor): The video service for today is here.

TRINITY CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 10 am. (In-person services too.)

WEST SEATTLE CHRISTIAN CHURCH: The video service for today is viewable here.

WEST SEATTLE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE: Livestreaming here, 9 am.

WEST SIDE PRESBYTERIAN Livestreaming at 10 am on the church’s YouTube channel.

WESTSIDE UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION: Livestreaming at 10:30 am – information’s here.

WESTWOOD CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY: Online worship at 6 pm; info here.

Any other churches to add? Please email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

Also today/tonight:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska)

DONATION DRIVE: 10 am-3 pm, food and more will be collected outside Alki UCC. The announcement:

Collections will be taken outside our building at 6115 SW Hinds; social distancing observed Feeding hungry kids is our focus this summer. In addition to regular contributions of non-perishable food and other items, special requests include fruit cups and rollups, Gogurt, peanut butter and jelly, protein bars, mac and cheese, cereal, noodles and pasta sauce. Toilet paper, diapers (all sizes), Similac formula, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and baby wipes are always welcome. Donations are distributed through the White Center Food Bank.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center, SW Roxbury St. & 15th Ave. SW (9600 15th Ave SW)