JUNCTION ROAD WORK: What’s happening now, and what’s ahead

As previewed, SDOT was back on SW Alaska west of California SW today, continuing work to repair bus-battered pavement. The westbound side of that block is closed to traffic as a result. In previous discussion of the project, WSB readers noted that SW Edmunds, one block south, has markings suggesting upcoming work, so we asked SDOT about that. Spokesperson Kari Tupper responded, “There are another 14-16 concrete panels that we are planning to replace in the vicinity of 44th Ave SW & SW Edmunds. This work has not been scheduled as yet. These repairs are a high priority and we are planning to complete them in 2020. Please keep in mind, however, that schedules might be altered by circumstances beyond our control. These circumstances would include budget and crew resource constraints, COVID-19 impacts, and so forth. If we are able to complete this project, the work will be completed over 2 to 3 weekends due to the high number of panels involved.”