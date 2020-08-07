MORE WEEKEND ROAD WORK: 16th/Holden, among other places

In addition to the two projects noted in our morning roundup – the SW Genesee closure west of Delridge and the SW Alaska closure west of California – the city has just sent word of even more work this weekend. Here’s the announcement:

This weekend (August 8-9), SDOT crews will be working throughout West Seattle, including at the 16th Ave SW and SW Holden St intersection.

At the 16th Ave SW and SW Holden St intersection, SDOT will be putting in new turn pockets so drivers can make protected left turns to go east and west on SW Holden St. To limit the cut-through traffic on 20th Ave SW, SDOT will be installing new signs to better identify the arterial streets near the intersection. In addition, SDOT will also be making signal timing adjustments to help people get through the intersection better.

SDOT will also be tree trimming on West Marginal Way, Sylvan Way SW, and SW Orchard St. This tree trimming work will improve roadway and sign visibility for people commuting.

During all of this work, there will be temporary lane closures, traffic control, flaggers, and uniform police officers working in the street. Please plan ahead for additional travel time and delays if you are going through any of these areas. Thank you for your patience while SDOT makes these improvements.