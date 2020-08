The photo is from a reader reporting an e-bike theft: “My partner had his brand-new bike stolen from our storage at the Huxley [Fauntleroy/Edmunds] over the weekend. It’s a $1,700 bike, still in the box. He uses this bike for work as a courier. If anyone has any leads, please, please let us know.” It’s a black RadCity Step-Thru. The placeholder report # is T20021439.