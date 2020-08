The report is from Sam:

Our 2004 Prius had its catalytic converter stolen Monday or Tuesday night. We finally got it into Alki Auto this morning to diagnose it. And we were one of three vehicles they got today with stolen catalytic converters. Seems like this isn’t going away anytime soon.

Checking our Crime Watch archives, this type of theft has been going on for the entire 12+-year span we’ve been publishing West Seattle news – thieves are after the metal content.