WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 reader reports

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

VANDALISM/THREAT: An Alki resident says someone threw a baseball rock through her window around 11:30 pm Thursday night, with a threatening note, addressing her by name, wishing her children harm, and using a misogynistic slur. Police report is 2020-245673.

ANOTHER CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT: The thefts continue. Just got a note from Jason in the 4100 block of 54th SW:

At approximately 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning, 8/23/2020, a catalytic converter was stolen off my Toyota Prius parked on the street. Neighbors who heard a scraping sound woke up to investigate saw a white van with a roof ladder rack and one ladder attached drive south on 54th Ave SW with its lights off. A police report has been filed.

CAR PROWL: From James: