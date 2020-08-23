WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 reader reports

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:
VANDALISM/THREAT: An Alki resident says someone threw a baseball rock through her window around 11:30 pm Thursday night, with a threatening note, addressing her by name, wishing her children harm, and using a misogynistic slur. Police report is 2020-245673.
ANOTHER CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT: The thefts continue. Just got a note from Jason in the 4100 block of 54th SW:
At approximately 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning, 8/23/2020, a catalytic converter was stolen off my Toyota Prius parked on the street. Neighbors who heard a scraping sound woke up to investigate saw a white van with a roof ladder rack and one ladder attached drive south on 54th Ave SW with its lights off. A police report has been filed.
CAR PROWL: From James:
Last night, 10:15 pm. 100th Street right up from 35th Ave. We’ve been hit several times by prowlers (I assume same person, because there was a brazenness to his behavior this time. He’s taken kids’ bikes, jackets, and anything else he can take.)
This time he got my wallet from my car. I saw him walking into the driveway and by the time I walked out he was already walking away saying, ‘I was looking for a friend, I didn’t do nothing wrong’ and then he walked quickly away from me west on 100th. At that point I didn’t know if he was armed and I didn’t realize I had left my wallet in the car so I just let him walk away (he gave off a creepy vibe).
He had a dark hood on, a face mask, and very difficult to see any identifying features. Police report being filled out. They didn’t send anyone by. I just wanted to let you guys know so our neighbors can be aware and take precautions.
