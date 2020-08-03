WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: Here’s how to view Wednesday’s Community Task Force meeting

Your next chance to see what’s up with the four-months-closed West Seattle Bridge is this Wednesday (August 5th), when the advisory Community Task Force next meets, noon-2:30 pm. We requested the meeting link from SDOT today so you can make your plan early if interested. Note that it will include breakout discussions 12:45-1:45 pm, and those links will be different, but they’re not available yet. The meeting will start and end at this link; if you would rather listen in by phone, the number will be 408-418-9388, access code 146 147 9496. Wednesday’s topics will include early results from the just-concluded Reconnect West Seattle surveys; SDOT says it received almost 17,000 responses.