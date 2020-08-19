West Seattle, Washington

Two changes for West Seattle’s Terminal 5

August 19, 2020 4:26 pm
(NW Seaport Alliance photo: Matson Mahimahi docking at Terminal 5 in 2019)

Two changes ahead at Terminal 5 in West Seattle. Temporary tenant Matson will call there for the last time this week; it’s consolidating Hawaii operations with the Alaska operations it runs from the West Sitcum terminal in Tacoma starting August 28th. As a result, three of the cranes at T-5 will be moved there starting next week; the Northwest Seaport Alliance‘s announcement says, “The cranes will be raised with hydraulic jacks and the wheels/trucks rotated 90 degrees and loaded on a barge.” The remaining three will be dismantled and removed later this year; new cranes will arrive next year as the first expanded berth of the T-5 modernization project prepares to open.

  • HS August 19, 2020 (5:19 pm)
    Goodbye waterfront dinosaurs. I love the cranes and still miss the old school ones they used to have close to downtown. Yes, I always imagine dinosaurs when I see them.

