SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Gigayacht Bravo Eugenia

Thanks to Jim Borrow for the photo. If you were out looking for orcas from the shore of Elliott Bay this afternoon, your binoculars might have shown you that gigayacht instead. Bravo Eugenia, owned by football mogul Jerry Jones – who owns the Dallas Cowboys – and named for his wife, has been anchored in the bay for a few days. MarineTraffic.com shows it sailed here from Auke Bay in Alaska; British Columbia news sites noted it passing Vancouver Island despite COVID-19 travel restrictions. The 357-foot gigayacht was built by Oceanco, noted this report touting its fuel efficiency, among other features. (Two helipads, says this report.) How much longer will it be here? No hint in regional-media reports so far!