NEXT SATURDAY: West Seattle Junction Sidewalk Sale Day

Back before the annual summer celebration in The Junction was Summer Fest, it was the Sidewalk Sale … and though the festival had to be canceled this year, a special day of outdoor shopping is planned before the season ends. Next Saturday – August 29th – many Junction retailers are participating in a big day of sidewalk sales, noon-4 pm. If you want to get going early, Easy Street Records is celebrating a delayed Record Store Day starting at 7 am. All outdoors – masked and distanced,

of course. The Junction Association promises, “The merchants have been saving their best deals since February for you.”