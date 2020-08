The photo is from Mandi, who announced two weeks ago that she was organizing weekly post-weekend community cleanups at Alki Beach, and welcoming assistance. Today was the second cleanup, she reports. “We are getting lots of support and interest. My goal is to start with cleanup and see what else we can do to keep Alki Beach beautiful.” Interested in helping? You can join Mandi at 9 am Mondays – email her at mandikhall@gmail.com.