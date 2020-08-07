West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Gas-leak response in Admiral

August 7, 2020 2:25 pm
2:25 PM: Thanks for the tips. Big Seattle Fire response for a “major natural-gas leak” in west Admiral, 3300 block of 48th SW. They’re calling for traffic control on Admiral, though this is a few blocks south. Updates to come.

2:31 PM: SFD log has just made a big correction – this is actually in the 2300 block of 48th SW, so it’s NORTH of Admiral Way [map]. SFD just reported to dispatch that the leak has been shut off. The response is being downsized.

2:57 PM: Our crew is at the scene and confirmed that no one was hurt and the response is winding down. We’re told a construction crew breached the line, and they’re the ones who called it in. (added) Same area, by the way, as this 2-alarm fire in April.

  • eggo August 7, 2020 (3:03 pm)
    Ongoing construction due to the big fire back in April. That lot is having a rough year.

  • Mike August 7, 2020 (3:13 pm)
    This is a situation where we need a big SFD response, not a possible paddle boarder in distress off Alki.  

  • neighbor August 7, 2020 (3:18 pm)
    The construction crew did NOT call it in. Neighbors on 47th did (confirmed by PSE). No idea what that construction crew is doing, but between this and the fire, I hope whoever is managing that crew/company puts a lot better safety protocols in place. This is ridiculous. 

