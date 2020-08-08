CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 8/8 roundup

On the second Saturday night of August, here are tonight’s virus-crisis toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard – but with a caveat from the county, “Negative test results from 8/6-8/7 are not accurately reflected in this update; data will be corrected over the next day”:

*16,472 people have tested positive, 200 more than yesterday

*675 people have died, 5 more than yesterday

*2,025 people have been hospitalized, 7 more than yesterday

*322,412 people have been tested, 606 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 15,399/649/1,957/298,173.

ANOTHER LOCAL DEATH: One of the newly reported deaths is in the 98146 zip code – part of which is in West Seattle; 98146 now has 9 deaths.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 19.6 million people have tested positive, and more than 726,000 have died. Most cases: U.S., Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa – same as the past 3 weeks. See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

DONATION DRIVE TOMORRW: Reminder – 10 am-3 pm Sunday, food and more will be collected outside Alki UCC. The announcement:

Collections will be taken outside our building at 6115 SW Hinds; social distancing observed Feeding hungry kids is our focus this summer. In addition to regular contributions of non-perishable food and other items, special requests include fruit cups and rollups, Gogurt, peanut butter and jelly, protein bars, mac and cheese, cereal, noodles and pasta sauce. Toilet paper, diapers (all sizes), Similac formula, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and baby wipes are always welcome. Donations are distributed through the White Center Food Bank.

SAFE SOCIALIZING: Public Health Insider breaks down the rules.

