CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 8/29 roundup

As we start the seventh (local) month of the pandemic, here are tonight’s virus-crisis notes:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*19,480 people have tested positive, 119 more than yesterday

*720 people have died, 1 more than yesterday

*2,224 people have been hospitalized, 1 more than yesterday

*355,434 people have been tested, 721 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 18,570/708/2,150/338,397.

WEST SEATTLE TREND: Here’s our weekly check of this stat, with numbers accessible in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, checking the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas.” In the past 2 weeks, 42 positive test results were reported; in the 2 weeks before that, 62; in the two weeks before that, 115.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 24.9 million people have tested positive, and more than 841,000 have died. Most cases: U.S., Brazil, India, Russia, Peru (which just passed South Africa to take over #5). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

IF YOU CAN HELP … many are in need, and tomorrow’s donation drive is one way to help them.

NEIGHBORHOOD INSPIRATION: Seen in a Gatewood planting strip that holds stepping stones with varying chalked messages:

