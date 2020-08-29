YOU CAN HELP: Donation drive Sunday, for food and more

The next outdoor (and distanced) donation drive at Alki UCC, collecting food and more, is tomorrow (Sunday, August 30), 10 am-3 pm:

Feeding hungry kids is our focus this summer. In addition to regular contributions of non-perishable food and other items, special requests include fruit cups and rollups, gogurt, peanut butter and jelly, protein bars, mac and cheese, cereal, noodles, and pasta/sauce.

Toilet paper, diapers (all sizes), Similac formula, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, and baby wipes are always welcome.

Donations are distributed through the White Center Food Bank. Next month’s Sunday Food Drives are September 13 and 27.