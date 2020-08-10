CORONAVIRUS: Monday 8/10 roundup

Here are tonight’s toplines in the virus crisis:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*16,749 people have tested positive, 148 more than yesterday’s total

*676 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*2,043 people have been hospitalized, 15 more than yesterday’s total

*337,664 people have been tested, 5,204 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 15,634/656/1,983/304,242.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

FITNESS CLARIFICATION: On Sunday, we reported that our area’s three biggest gyms were reopening today. Now, the governor’s office has clarified its latest guidance about fitness, issuing this FAQ today.

NEW RELIEF FUNDS: Also from the governor’s office today, news of two new relief funds, one for immigrants and one from agricultural workers.

ENFORCEMENT FEEDBACK: Last month, the city announced a plan to have the Department of Finance and Administrative Services oversee education and enforcement for businesses. Now they’re asking for feedback before making what was an “emergency rule” permanent. This update explains how to comment.

NEIGHBORHOOD SPIRIT: From Pete Spalding on Pigeon Point:

Since City Night Out was cancelled this year….. The Pigeon Point Neighborhood Council decided a taco truck would be a good substitute. With social distancing and masks abundantly worn. Special thanks to Toni Wells for arranging for the taco truck and all of the Pigeon Pointers who participated in a safe manner. What a great neighborhood.

