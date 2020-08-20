BREAKING: Suspect arrested in Duwamish Head suitcase-bodies murder case

(WSB photo, June 19th)

12:56 PM: Two months after the discovery of two murder victims in a suitcase at Duwamish Head, police have just announced an arrest:

A 62-year-old man is in custody for the murder of two people after their remains were located in West Seattle in June. On Wednesday afternoon, detectives arrested the suspect at a residence in Burien. He was interviewed and then booked into the King County Jail.

The victims were 35-year-old Jessica Lewis and 27-year-old Austin Wenner, both from south King County, both shot to death. More info to come …

1:22 PM: The suspect remains in jail. He has not yet been charged so we are not publishing his name. We haven’t found a felony record for him yet in state files, but case documents from a 2016 misdemeanor domestic-violence-assault arrest in Burien describe him as “a convicted felon.” He’s due for a probable-cause/bail hearing this afternoon and we should have more information after that.