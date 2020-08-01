LISTEN: Podcast West Seattle tackles the bridge; East Coast podcast touches on the suitcase-murders case

Interested in audio stories? Two podcast episodes of note:

ABOUT THE BRIDGE: Local historian/journalist Clay Eals points out this recent episode of Podcast West Seattle, “When the Ship Hit the Span,” in which he was one of the notable interviewees:

Andrew Stuckey has been producing Podcast WS for two and a half years – all archived here.

THE CASE OF THE SUITCASE MURDERS, AND BEYOND: Boston public-radio station WBUR produces a podcast called “Endless Thread,” riffing off things found on Reddit. A recent episode looks at Randonautica, the Reddit-born app that factored into why a group of teens went to Luna/Anchor Park, where they found a suitcase containing the remains of two murder victims. The case plays a significant role in the podcast, whose hosts interviewed your editor along the way. (No new info about the murders, though; the latest public comment from SPD was when Chief Carmen Best noted during the city’s recent West Seattle “town hall” that it wasn’t considered a West Seattle murder case because the victims were killed somewhere else.) The “Endless Thread” episode is here.