WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run driver damages cars

The photo and report are from Jim:

A hit-and-run driver in a distinctive red van clipped a bunch of cars down by Lowman Beach this morning shortly after 11:00 a.m.The van pulled over momentarily. Driver got out, looked at the damage, and decided to take off. While the van was pulled over, my neighbor took … pictures. She describes him as a thin man wearing a baseball cap, possibly in his 30s. The van has a solar panel on top, and will likely have some body damage. (Possibly an) early ’90s Chevy cargo van.