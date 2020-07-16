WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run driver damages cars

The photo and report are from Jim:
A hit-and-run driver in a distinctive red van clipped a bunch of cars down by Lowman Beach this morning shortly after 11:00 a.m.The van pulled over momentarily. Driver got out, looked at the damage, and decided to take off. While the van was pulled over, my neighbor took … pictures. She describes him as a thin man wearing a baseball cap, possibly in his 30s. The van has a solar panel on top, and will likely have some body damage. (Possibly an) early ’90s Chevy cargo van.
Jim says the driver hit at least three cars.
P.S. We’ll add the police-report number when we get it.
