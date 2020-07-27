West Seattle, Washington

27 Monday

84℉

WEST SEATTLE ART: Junction mural restoration continues

July 27, 2020 1:25 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle history | West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

(WSB photo, August 2019)

Almost a year ago, we reported on the next West Seattle Junction mural to be restored, “Press Day,” on the north side of 4727 44h SW. This time, the process is different – this mural is on wooden panels that were removed so muralist Bob Henry could work on them. Today, he’s back to start re-hanging the restored panels.

(This photo & next, courtesy of West Seattle Junction Association)

First – scaffolding goes up. Then, the panels.

West Seattle Junction Association executive director Lora Radford tells WSB the process is expected to last all week. It’s one of the murals created ~30 years ago as a celebration of local history; restoration is funded by philanthropy, grants, and community contributions (the crowdfunding page is here).

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE ART: Junction mural restoration continues"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.