2:26 PM: A big Seattle Fire response was just dispatched to handle a fuel leak on Harbor Island, and radio communication indicates low-bridge access will be closed, at the 5-way intersection on the west side, East Marginal/Spokane on the east side. Updates to come.

2:32 PM: SFD reports the leak “is contained.” Whatever leaked, it was onto the roadway; responders are checking to see if any got into the river.