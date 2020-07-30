West Seattle, Washington

SURVEY: Wish you knew then what you know now?

July 30, 2020 8:03 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 Coronavirus | Preparedness

Thanks to West Seattle preparedness advocate Cindi Barker for the tip on this: A survey that gives you a chance to reflect on what you wish you had known before the pandemic hit – how prepared were you for some of the challenges these past five months have thrown at you? As the city-conducted survey explains, “We want to learn more about impacts to our community so we can help people be more prepared in the future.” You can answer the survey by starting here.

3 Replies to "SURVEY: Wish you knew then what you know now?"

  • CarDriver July 30, 2020 (8:17 pm)
    Was a great comment from a story the weather channel did: “The only thing we learn from history is that we learn nothing from history”. Had just left Admiral Safeway when the Nisqually quake hit. Had to go back the next day. ALL their bottled water and batteries were gone. The clerk said AFTER the quake the store was JAMMED with people buying their “emergency supplies”. Fast forward to the  Corona virus stay home requirement. The stores were stripped of supplies. VERY few people will learn. The next big quake or pandemic shutdown will produce the same result: panic stricken shoppers. What people will COMPLETELY FAIL to understand is if we have “the big one” there will be NOTHING to buy as the stores will be too damaged to enter.

  • heartless July 30, 2020 (8:40 pm)
    As a parenthetical nod to the headline–

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_xwnb3cymc

  • miws July 30, 2020 (8:41 pm)
    Done! Quick and Easy! —Mike

