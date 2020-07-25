PHOTOS: Fauntleroy farewell for Gerry Cunningham

(WSB photos)

Fauntleroy Children’s Center has bid farewell to a legend – longtime staff member Gerry Cunningham is retiring:

Her retirement party was a pandemic-style celebration – including a car parade – across the street from FCC (which is in the historic Fauntleroy Schoolhouse), in the Fauntleroy UCC lot this past Thursday:

FCC’s tribute to Gerry explained in part:

Gerry has more energy than just about anyone I know. For years she has been able to run circles around me. Her enthusiasm and love for cooking make her one in a million. She has a room of cookbooks (literally over 1000) that she would pour over looking for new ideas and ways to inspire the children to try new foods. Cooking for a crowd was second nature to her. You might remember Gerry and Lauri cooking spaghetti dinners to raise money for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life, then spending their weekend volunteering to coordinate the registration and staying until the end to help with cleanup…just like the FCC potlucks, FCC picnics and auction.

Those who stopped by to wish her well got a cookbook with her most popular recipes over the years:

If you missed the event, you can still get a card or note to Gerry via the FCC.

Gerry has worked there for more than 20 years.