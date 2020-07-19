CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 7/19 roundup

Today marks six months since the first COVID-`19 case in the U.S., which was also the first here in Western Washington, Here are tonight’s virus-crisis updates:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: First, the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*13,159 people have tested positive, up 168 from yesterday

*632 people have died, unchanged from yesterday

*1,803 people have been hospitalized, up 3 from yesterday

*242,860 people have been tested, up 4,653 from yesterday

One week ago, the totals were 11,945/604/1,693/207,497.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 14.4 million cases and more than 605,000 deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

NEED FOOD? Free summer meals for kids/teens continue at various sites, including the Seattle Parks sites mapped here and the Seattle Public Schools meal sites listed/mapped here.

CAN’T STOP THE MUSIC: Thanks to Lynn Hall for the Sunday morning photo:

“String quartet performing at a home near Beach Drive,” she explains.

