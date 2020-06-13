WEST SEATTLE PROTESTS: What’s planned on Sunday, Monday

Lots of questions about protests coming up in West Seattle. Here’s what’s been mentioned to us so far. :

SUNDAY: As mentioned last night, Pigeon Point neighbors plan a demonstration at 20th/Charlestown, 11 am.

SUNDAY: Also as previously mentioned, a march is planned from High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW) to Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW), starting at 2 pm. We’ve heard twice from organizer Brandon, who says this is the motivation:

MONDAT: Admiral Church is continuing with “Take a Knee for Justice”:

Admiral Church will be sponsoring weekly “Take a Knee for Justice” events on the church lawn at 8 pm on Monday evenings through the end of June (June 15, 22 and 29). We will kneel in silence for 8 minutes to grieve together the deaths of all those persons of color who have been murdered by white supremacy and to protest racial injustice. Then we will sing a song together; no speech-ing, no preaching, just coming together as a community. Bring masks and protest signs if you have them; we will also have some available. Join us!

Anything else? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302 – thank you!