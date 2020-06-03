WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Teen robbed

From Suzanne:

My grandson just turned 13 years old (on Monday). He finished his online studies (Tuesday) afternoon and went about three blocks to Lafayette School to skateboard. As he was skating he was jumped by four high-school boys, who took his cell phone and $30 from him. If your teenage son was in that area with three of his friends, please check to see if they have a phone that isn’t theirs or some extra cash. My grandson suffered scrapes and bruises as he was being attacked. He said he got one good hit in to one of the boys, so check your child for a facial bruise…PLEASE!!!! A Police report has been filed with clear descriptions of the boys who assaulted my grandson. Any help you can give would be greatly appreciated. … Please help us find these boys before they really hurt someone. His brother had given him a knife for his birthday. It was stolen as well.