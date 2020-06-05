WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE NOW: Community coalition launches website, video

The advocacy group West Seattle Bridge Now – which we first told you about in April – has expanded its online presence. It now has a website at wsbridgenow.com, and it’s produced a short video to emphasize the bridge’s importance to the community:

The announcement is from WSBN’s Kevin Broveleit:

West Seattle Bridge Now is launching a website to keep the community connected to the latest information on solutions to the closure of the bridge. The group plans to grow the website into a comprehensive resource with project updates, event calendars and most importantly how to get involved and make your voice heard in the planning process. On the site you can sign up for email updates, and follow West Seattle Bridge Now on social media.

Broveleit tells WSB that among other things, the group is getting weekly briefings from SDOT’s bridge-project leader Heather Marx. WSBN also has representation on the city’s new Community Task Force, which will meet for the first time next Wednesday.

P.S. In case you’ve lost track with everything else that’s been happening, the most-recent major development is the city’s search for a design team in case the bridge needs to be replaced – here’s our report from Tuesday.