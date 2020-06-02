UPDATE: Water-rescue response at Lincoln Park

9:50 PM: Seattle Fire has sent a land and sea response to look for a possible kayaker in distress somewhere off Lincoln Park. They’re still looking. Updates to come.

9:55 PM: SFD reports via radio that they’re in contact – via yelling – with “multiple individuals” who are on boards or in kayaks, headed for shore, and they’re still trying to sort out what’s happening and whether someone is truly in trouble.

10:06 PM: Everyone is reported to be out of the water and getting evaluated – but they’re working to verify.

10:17 PM: Fire and police say they’ve confirmed, one person was in distress, two others rescued that person, and all three are safely on shore. An SFD unit will catch up with the victim somewhere around the park’s north shore or nearby Lowman Beach.