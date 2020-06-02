West Seattle, Washington

03 Wednesday

54℉

UPDATE: Water-rescue response at Lincoln Park

June 2, 2020 9:50 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS breaking news

9:50 PM: Seattle Fire has sent a land and sea response to look for a possible kayaker in distress somewhere off Lincoln Park. They’re still looking. Updates to come.

9:55 PM: SFD reports via radio that they’re in contact – via yelling – with “multiple individuals” who are on boards or in kayaks, headed for shore, and they’re still trying to sort out what’s happening and whether someone is truly in trouble.

10:06 PM: Everyone is reported to be out of the water and getting evaluated – but they’re working to verify.

10:17 PM: Fire and police say they’ve confirmed, one person was in distress, two others rescued that person, and all three are safely on shore. An SFD unit will catch up with the victim somewhere around the park’s north shore or nearby Lowman Beach.

Share This

4 Replies to "UPDATE: Water-rescue response at Lincoln Park"

  • John June 2, 2020 (10:00 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks for the quick coverage! My grandmother was wondering what was happening. Bad time of day to go kayaking

  • Lg June 2, 2020 (10:02 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you for the update. I wondered what was going on.

  • Susan June 2, 2020 (10:04 pm)
    Reply

    A Medic 1 unit and another SFD vehicle just arrived at the west end of the ferry dock. Too many flashing lights to see any detail. 

    • WSB June 2, 2020 (10:10 pm)
      Reply

      They’re hanging out there in case a rescue boat has to bring anyone in for transfer. Right now the people who got out of the water are reported to have done so by Colman Pool.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.