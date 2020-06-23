West Seattle, Washington

23 Tuesday

74℉

VIDEO: Secret sidewalk uncovered along Highland Park Way

June 23, 2020 9:54 am
|      9 COMMENTS
 |   Highland Park | Transportation | West Seattle news

Highland Park Way SW – particularly the hill between SW Holden and West Marginal Way SW – is a lot busier since the West Seattle Bridge closed (three months ago today). Part of the hill is a bit more usable, thanks to volunteers. Don Brubeck from West Seattle Bike Connections sent the video, with this explanation:

While we’ve been waiting for SDOT and SDON to reveal a glimpse of their neighborhood traffic plans and engage us in discussions about biking and walking improvements for the neighborhoods most affected by the West Seattle Bridge closure, several people from Highland Park Action Committee, West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails Group and West Seattle Bike Connections have being doing DIY improvements on Highland Park Way. We uncovered a long-buried and forgotten sidewalk that links the West Duwamish Trail to the trails in the greenbelt that go up to South Seattle College and other trailheads.

P.S. As previewed here Monday, HPAC is talking about detour traffic tomorrow night.

Share This

9 Replies to "VIDEO: Secret sidewalk uncovered along Highland Park Way"

  • B June 23, 2020 (10:23 am)
    Reply

    Great job, neighbors!  Thank you!

  • brizone June 23, 2020 (10:29 am)
    Reply

    Kudos to these community volunteers!This also demonstrates – once again – why SDOT needs BIG changes in leadership throughout the organization.  They just don’t seem to have the capacity or interest in managing/maintaining existing infrastructure, much less giving us a rational vision for how citizens should be getting around our city.

  • Trickycoolj June 23, 2020 (10:35 am)
    Reply

    That used to be visible when I first moved over here 8 years ago. I commute along that route every day to my not-downtown job and have watched all of the pedestrian infrastructure grow in. They mow maybe once a year in Late-July when the grass stops growing and it’s taller than a small passenger car. 

  • beanie June 23, 2020 (10:35 am)
    Reply

    That’s amazing! Thank you Don and the rest of the team for ongoing your work.

  • Alki Resident June 23, 2020 (10:56 am)
    Reply

    WOW!  Great job.  I’m so impressed!!!

  • Dawson June 23, 2020 (11:02 am)
    Reply

    Would be nice if we could put sanctioned bike trails into the greenbelt from there to reach the top and offer families a means of recreating on their bikes without having to drive.

  • Also John June 23, 2020 (11:12 am)
    Reply

    That is fantastic…and a lot of work.    You could tell how much work it was.   Her bicep was solid muscle…😀

  • West Seattle Hipster June 23, 2020 (11:19 am)
    Reply

    Very cool!  Thank you for looking out for our community!  SDOT, take note.

  • MrsShaw June 23, 2020 (11:26 am)
    Reply

    What an AWESOME JOB. Thank you so much to all who dug in (literally).

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.