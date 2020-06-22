WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: Talk detour-traffic mitigation with HPAC on Wednesday

The neighborhoods served by HPAC – Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge – are among those for which the city promises a mitigation plan for bridge-detour traffic. HPAC will talk about it – and listen – this Wednesday night. The announcement:

Let’s Talk About Upcoming SDOT Mitigation Projects Process for Our Neighborhoods!

HPAC Community Listening Session – Join Us This Week!

Join us this Wednesday, June 24, 7-8 pm .for a community listening session around the increasing West Seattle Bridge detour traffic through our neighborhoods and ideas we have for mitigation projects. We will also share what we know about the upcoming Project Prioritization Process.

We will have at least two members of the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force who represent our area in attendance to hear from the community.

The meeting is open to all but due to Zoom capacity we will prioritize attendees from Highland Park, South Delridge, Riverview, and Roxhill.