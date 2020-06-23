STATE FERRIES: Hear about their future @ next week’s online meeting

(WSB photo, March)

What’s ahead for Washington State Ferries and the communities (like ours) they serve? WSF has just announced your chance to find out, one week from tonight:

Washington State Ferries is hosting an online public meeting to share the latest information about ferry service and to engage people in ferry-served communities from Tacoma to the San Juan Islands. Instead of its usual spring outreach meetings, WSF has moved its community outreach online due to restrictions on large group gatherings and the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, June 30, at 6 p.m., WSF staff will discuss the response to COVID-19, and how it may affect the agency’s finances and service plan. Online participants will be able to ask questions and provide comments during the meeting.

“We are in a difficult time. Not only are our frontline employees working hard for the safety of our passengers, we face many challenges created by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Amy Scarton, head of Washington State Ferries. “We want to hear from the communities we serve, because they are an essential part of our decision making process.”

Members of the public can participate in the meeting from a laptop, desktop or mobile device, but advance registration is required to participate.

June 30 online meeting registration information

· Register online for the 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, meeting at: bit.ly/WSFJuneMeeting2020

· Participants must provide a name and valid email address and have access to a computer or mobile device with an internet connection.

· Once registered, participants will receive an email with detailed instructions on how to log in to the webinar.

The day after the meeting, a recording will be available online for anyone unable to participate.